Mar 19, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morgan Stanley revises price targets across utilities sector; likes Tata Power

The research firm highlighted how merchant tariffs had reached a new high of Rs 4.84 kWH.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Morgan Stanley, in its report on the utilities space, highlighted how merchant tariffs had reached a new high of Rs 4.84 kWH.

It highlighted that this was unsustainable as tariffs are driven by demand seasonality.

It has revised price targets across coverage to factor in rising bond yields.

In stock-specific news, it said that Tata Power is the top pick, while it prefers Power Grid to NTPC.

It is underweight on JSW Energy, Adani Power and BHEL.

