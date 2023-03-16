 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morgan Stanley retains ‘overweight’ stance on Bajaj Finance, expects 40% upside

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

According to Morgan Stanley, competitive intensity in mortgages has eased relative to the third quarter and growth has picked up. B2B sales finance business has also picked up after slowing post festive season.

Bajaj Finance stock price opened in the red on March 16 even after Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight stance on the stock.

The global research firm has retained its positive outlook on the stock with target of Rs 8,000 per share, an upside of 40 percent from its current market price.

According to the research firm, competitive intensity in mortgages has eased relative to the third quarter and growth has picked up. B2B sales finance business has also picked up after slowing post-festive season, it said.

“The company is confident of achieving guidance of 26-27 percent with potential 1-2 percent from new initiatives and continues to prioritise margin over growth. The management guided to sharper increases in Q4FY23 and FY24,” it added.