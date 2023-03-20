 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morgan Stanley remains bullish on PB Fintech, sees 18% upside

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

Increasing contribution of renewal income to adjusted EBITDA and increasing profitability of new business owing to productivity improvement are some of the key drivers the company believes will help it in achieving its Rs 1,000 crore FY27 profitability guidance.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating (buy) on PB Fintech while maintaining its price target at Rs 705 as earlier, implying an 18 percent upside over the closing price of Rs 595 recorded on March 17.

“Superior quality of business originated relative to the agency channel is a key differentiator,” management said during Morgan Stanley’s India Financials Trip event.

Policy Bazaar accounts for 70 percent of web sales in India with lower claims ratio for web sales relative to the agency, which works well for insurers, it said adding that some of the large players are willing to retain risk originated by Policybazaar on their balance sheets.