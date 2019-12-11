Morgan Stanley overweight on these 2 stocks with double-digit returns

GAIL India and Godrej Consumer Products share prices added 2-3 percent in the morning trade on December 11 after research house Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight rating on the stocks with an upside of 26-67 percent.

Morgan Stanley has kept overweight the rating on Godrej Consumer, with a target at Rs 845 per share, an upside of 26 percent.

The research house believes that the price will rise relative to the index.

The company may report acceleration in domestic volume growth and may see an expansion in initial business operating margin, it added.

Morgan Stanley also has overweight rating on Gail India with a target at Rs 188 per share, with an upside of 67 percent.

The research house has said the company could be liable for a higher tax on revenues from its fibre operations.

The company has a small business under an entity GAILTEL, which accounted for less than 0.5 percent of the total revenue in 2017.