Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Shree Cements despite 44% drop in Q3 profit, here's why

The cement maker reported a 44 percent YoY decline in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 277 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Kolkata-based company reported a net profit of Rs 492 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shree Cements share price was trading 2 percent lower in the morning session on February 9, a day after the cement maker reported a 44 percent fall in third-quarter profit.

Global research and broking firm Morgan Stanley, however, still has an “overweight” rating on the stock with the target at Rs 26,000 a share.

On February 8, the Kolkata-based company reported a 43.7 percent year-on-year drop in standalone profit after tax at Rs 277 crore, as high input and fuel costs triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war weighed on the cement sector. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 492 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Its revenue from operation, however, was up 15 percent YoY at Rs 4,069 crore in the October-December 2022 period from Rs 3,552 crore.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Read More

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were down 7 percent YoY at Rs 869 crore from Rs 936 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

At 10.18 am, Shree Cements was quoting at Rs 23,835.85, down Rs 405.90, or 1.67 percent, on BSE.

According to Morgan Stanley, the company has stuck by target capacity guidance of 80 mt by 2030, while the share of premium products should also rise. The company's management remains committed to maintain cost leadership.

Domestic research and broking firm Motilal Oswal has a “neutral” rating on the stock, with a target of Rs 22,410 per share.

Motilal Oswal believes that Shree Cements' Q3 FY23 performance was below estimates led by lower realisation.

The management’s key focus areas will be on environmental, social, and governance (ESG), brand building, new investments and initiatives as well as digitisation. The target is to achieve a capacity of 80mtpa (9.5mtpa under execution) by 2030 against 46.4mtpa now, it said.

"We reduce our FY23E EPS by 7.5 percent on weak Q3 FY23 performance, while keeping our FY24/FY25 estimates intact. We expect Shree Cement's cost benefits over peers to narrow gradually. The stock’s valuation at 20.4x FY24E EV/EBITDA appears rich and hence, we maintain our neutral rating," the brokerage firm added.

With agency inputs

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​