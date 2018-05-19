Morgan Stanley France sells 11.45 lakh shares of Balrampur Chini Mills

On May 18, 2018 California Public Employees Retirement System bought 12,85,254 shares of Balrampur Chini Mills at Rs 62.27 on the NSE.

However, Morgan Stanley France Sas sold 11,45,583 shares at Rs 62.66.

On Friday, Balrampur Chini Mills ended at Rs 62.30, up Rs 0.60, or 0.97 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 182.50 and 52-week low Rs 58.70 on 13 September, 2017 and 16 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 65.86 percent below its 52-week high and 6.13 percent above its 52-wee