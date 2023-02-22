 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morgan Stanley bullish on energy sector; ONGC, Oil India its key bets

Chandrima Sanyal
Feb 22, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

Analysts at the investment firm believe the earnings quality and returns of ONGC and Oil India have reached an inflection point and will see positive movement

Morgan Stanley on February 21 released a bullish report on the Indian energy sector, saying its “slow and steady metamorphosis” would propel future prospects.

Increased output by Indian oil producers at a time when the world’s production is declining was the main theme of the report.

Morgan Stanley named Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India as key picks in the energy sector.

“ONGC and Oil India are seeing a structural shift in their return quality as they kick-start production growth after more than a decade, commodity prices remain higher and government policies keep hydrocarbon pricing in India closer to market prices as subsidies unwind,” said the report.