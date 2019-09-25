App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morepen Laboratories falls 17% after SEBI ban on accessing security market for a year

The company says there will be no impact of the order on the securities listed with the stock exchanges and on business operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Morepen Laboratories tanked 17 percent intraday on September 25 a day after SEBI prohibited the company from accessing the security market for a year.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has directed prohibition on securities market's access and restraining from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities, either directly or indirectly or in any other manner whatsoever, for a period of one year, to the company, as per a BSE release.

The company is seeking advice for pursuing suitable remedies, including filing an appeal before an appropriate forum.

Close

However, the company clarified that the said global depository receipt (GDR) matter pertained to the year 2003, which was finally settled by the SEBI on September 24.

related news

There was no impact on the existing securities listed with the stock exchanges as well as no financial implications on the business operation of the company of the said order, it said.

With reference to the ongoing preferential issue of fully convertible warrants (to be converted within 18 months), the company was seeking guidance regarding implication of the SEBI' s order and process to be followed to complete the said preferential issue of warrants, it said.

At 0952 hours, Morepen Laboratories was quoting at Rs 19.30, down Rs 2.45, or 11.26 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 10:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.