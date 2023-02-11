English
    More than 60 smallcap stocks gain up to 64% in a week of volatile trade

    Among broader indices, BSE Largecap ended flat, while Smallcap and Midcap indices outperformed the main indices with a gain of 1.4 and 2 percent

    Rakesh Patil
    February 11, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
    For the week, the BSE Sensex lost 159.18 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 60,682.7, while the Nifty50 ended flat at 17,856.5.

    The market traded within a range in a volatile week ended on February 3 amid FIIs continuing with their selling spree, the RBI raising the interest rates, Adani crisis escalating, and mixed Q3 earnings.

    "Sector-wise, BSE Metal and BSE Power index witnessed sharp correction, whereas BSE Healthcare, BSE IT, BSE capital goods, and BSE Realty reported gains this week," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.