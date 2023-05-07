Momentum takes break but these 3 stocks to return upto 9% in short-term

Jigar Patel

Although truncated, it was an action-packed week for the domestic markets on D - Street. The initial three sessions of the week remained in favor of bulls and the index Nifty surpassed the hurdle of the 18,200 mark. However, in the recent session, the benchmark indices gave away their weekly gains on the back of negative triggers from the banking space. As a result, Nifty lost around 200 points in the final session of the week to close flat from the previous week’s close.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank lost over 1,000 points during this session.

At one point in time by Thursday’s session, the bulls seemed to be complacent after a close above 18,250. However, the MSCI news of HDFC twins dented the sentiment and that triggered profit booking in the markets. As a result, Nifty has closed below its short-term moving average.

The weekly chart depicts a ‘Shooting Star’ candlestick pattern which has a reversal nature, and the candle has formed at the 61.8 percent retracement of the crack of 18,000 to 16,800.

In addition, the India VIX has turned from the 10 – 11 zone and has closed near the 12 mark. Historically, we have witnessed heavy volatility in the markets once the VIX turns from this zone. Thus, we once again advise traders to book profits from here on since there could be a sharp corrective move in the coming weeks.

Even a broader price structure indicates a possibility of bearish Head and Shoulder pattern formation. Thus, a fresh round of upside momentum can be expected only above the peak of 18,267. On the downside, the immediate support is at 18,000 – 17,800 and the major trend would change below the 17,500 mark.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank not only cracked by 1000 points in the final session of the week but also closed the week with a loss of over 1 percent. Now on the weekly chart we are witnessing a bearish Dark Could Cover pattern at the 88.6 percent retracement of the previous fall. Thus, bulls might be safe only above the peak of 43,740. On the downside, the index can slide towards 41,500 in the coming week.

Buy TCS in the range of Rs 3,220-3,235 | Target: Rs 3,350| Stoploss: Rs 3,165

After making the top of Rs 3,575 on 16-02-2023, it started making lower tops and lower bottom structure which resulted in a 14 percent cut in price. From March 2023 till April 2023, it started making bullish divergence on a daily scale (double bottom structure), the price was making lower lows, but the relative strength index was making higher lows since then the said counter has reversed nicely.

At the current juncture, price action is above William alligator (trend following indicator) which is echoing towards further upside in the counter. Thus, one can buy TCS here in the range of Rs 3220-3235 with an upside of Rs 3350 and the stop-loss would be Rs 3165 on a daily close basis.

Buy Wipro in the range of Rs 376-380 | Target: Rs 415| Stoploss: Rs 355

Recently, the said has seen bullish divergence on a daily scale, the price was making lower lows, but RSI was making higher lows. Since then, the counter has reversed nicely from the lower level of Rs 360 approximately & currently trading well above its previous swing high of Rs 379. Additionally, price action is above William alligator (trend following indicator) along with daily scale RSI is above 50 levels which is echoing towards further upside in the counter. Thus, one can buy Wipro in the range of Rs 376-380 with an upside of Rs 415 and the stop-loss would be Rs 355 on a daily close basis.

Buy Container Corporation (CONCOR) in the range of Rs 613-626 | Target: Rs 675| Stoploss: Rs 591

After making the top of Rs 792 on 09-12-2022 since then it started making lower tops and lower bottom structure which resulted into 30 percent cut in price. From Feb 2023 till March 2023, it started making bullish divergence on a daily scale, the price was making lower lows, but KST (Know Sure Thing) was making higher lows since then the said counter has reversed nicely.

At the current juncture, price action is above William alligator (trend following indicator) which is echoing towards further upside in the counter. Thus, one can buy CONCOR in the range of Rs 613-626 with an upside of Rs 675 and the stop-loss would be Rs 591 on a daily close basis.

