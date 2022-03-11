Mold Tek Technologies locked in 20% upper circuit as board to consider interim dividend

Representative image.

Mold Tek Technologies shares hit 20 percent upper circuit on March 11 as the board is going to consider interim dividend for financial year 2021-22.

There were buy orders for 45,852 shares, with no sellers available.

"A meeting of Mold Tek Technologies board will be held on March 15 to consider and take on record the declaration of interim dividend for 2021-22," the firm said.

The record date for interim dividend, if declared, will be March 24.

At 13:24 hrs Mold Tek Technologies was quoting at Rs 86.45, up Rs 14.40 or 19.99 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 107.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 32 on 7 July 2021 and 16 April 2021 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.92 percent below its 52-week high and 170.16 percent above its 52-week low.