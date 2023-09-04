MOIL shares gain after 58% increase in production

Sales for the company doubled in August, standing at 1.11 lakh tonnes, a YoY growth of 53 percent in the same period.

Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL) shares were up 1.36 percent at Rs 245.9 at 12.22 pm after it recorded a 58.3 percent jump Year-on-Year (YoY) in manganese ore production in August.

MOIL produced 1.23 lakh tonnes of manganese ore, which was the highest August production since the company’s inception, said MOIL in an exchange filing dated September 2.

The company is set to announce its final dividend for FY23 in the annual general meeting which will be held on September 21. The record date for the dividend is finalised as September 8.

The net profit for the company fell 15 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 87 crore in the April-to-June quarter. Revenue for the company increased marginally by 1 percent YoY to Rs 380 crore in the same period.

MOIL is a miniratna, under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India. It is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country, contributing around 45 percent of the domestic production. It operates ten mines in the state of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

