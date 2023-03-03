 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

MOIL shares edge up on higher production and sales in Feb

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 03, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

Manganese Ore (India) Limited gained 3 percent after recording 10% YoY jump in production in the month of February.

Share price of state-run mining company Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL) inched 2.9 percent higher on Friday after the company recorded a 10 percent on-year jump in its February output.

The company recorded its manganese ore production at 1.31 lakh tonnes, up 10 percent YoY, while sales stood at 1.32 lakh tonnes, up 19 percent YoY over February 2022.

MOIL is a Schedule-A Mini-Ratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the administrative control of the Union steel ministry. The Mini-Ratna Category-I CPSEs are distinguished by their consistent profitability over the past three years and a pre-tax profit of at least Rs 30 crore in any of the last three years, coupled with a positive net worth.

Follow our live blog for all the market action