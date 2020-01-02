MOIL share price rises 2% after co revises product prices

MOIL share price rose over 2 percent intraday on January 2 after the company revised the prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from January 1, 2020.

The prices of all grades of manganese ore having Mn-44% and above have been increased by around 7.5 percent and all the other ferro grades of manganese ore having manganese below 44% have been increased by around 10 percent on the prices prevailing as on 31.12.2019, company said in press release.

The prices of SMGR grades (Mn-30% & Mn-25%) and all grades of Fines (except Balaghat Fines) have been increased by around 15 percent and price of Balaghat fines have been increased by 10 percent on the prices prevailing as on 31.12.2019, it added.

The prices of all grades of the chemical have been increased by around 10 percent and the basic price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) has been increased by around 5 percent.

Ferro manganese/ferro manganese slag and some identified grades of manganese ore will continue to be sold by e-auction as well as through metal mandi (M3) of MSTC, in line with the existing price.