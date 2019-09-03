App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MOIL falls 4% after revision of prices

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 199.40 and 52-week low Rs 118.50 on 17 September, 2018 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of MOIL slipped 4 percent intraday on September 3 after the company reduced prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products.

The company reduced price of ferro grade, SMGR (Mn30% & Mn25%), fines and chemical grades of ore by about 5 percent effective from September 1, 2019.

At 1420 hrs, MOIL was quoting at Rs 121.45, down Rs 3.95, or 3.15 percent on the BSE.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 199.40 and its 52-week low of Rs 118.50 on 17 September, 2018 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.

related news

Currently, it is trading 39.09 percent below its 52-week high and 2.49 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 17.51 per share. (Jun, 2019). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 6.94.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 119.67 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 1.01. The dividend yield of the company was 4.94 percent.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 02:29 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.