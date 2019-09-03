MOIL falls 4% after revision of prices

Shares of MOIL slipped 4 percent intraday on September 3 after the company reduced prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products.

The company reduced price of ferro grade, SMGR (Mn30% & Mn25%), fines and chemical grades of ore by about 5 percent effective from September 1, 2019.

At 1420 hrs, MOIL was quoting at Rs 121.45, down Rs 3.95, or 3.15 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 199.40 and its 52-week low of Rs 118.50 on 17 September, 2018 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.09 percent below its 52-week high and 2.49 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 17.51 per share. (Jun, 2019). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 6.94.