MOIL falls 4% after revision of prices

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 199.40 and 52-week low Rs 118.50 on 17 September, 2018 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.
Shares of MOIL slipped 4 percent intraday on September 3 after the company reduced prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products.
The company reduced price of ferro grade, SMGR (Mn30% & Mn25%), fines and chemical grades of ore by about 5 percent effective from September 1, 2019.
At 1420 hrs, MOIL was quoting at Rs 121.45, down Rs 3.95, or 3.15 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 199.40 and its 52-week low of Rs 118.50 on 17 September, 2018 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 39.09 percent below its 52-week high and 2.49 percent above its 52-week low.
The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 17.51 per share. (Jun, 2019). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 6.94.The latest book value of the company is Rs 119.67 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 1.01. The dividend yield of the company was 4.94 percent.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.