Mar 01, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MOIL advances 3% on revision of prices of manganese ores, fines

The company has fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from March 01, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of MOIL added 3.4 percent intraday Thursday on revision of prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products.

The company has fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from March 01, 2018.

The prices of ferro grade, SMGR (Mn 30% & Mn 25%) and chemical grade have been increased by about 10 percent.

Also, the prices of fines have been increased by about 5 percent and continued the discount at 10 percent on the basic price w.e.f. 01.03.2018 of fines namely BGF534, DBF487 and UKF532.

At 09:54 hrs MOIL was quoting at Rs 226.20, up Rs 5.05, or 2.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

