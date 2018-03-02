MOIL advances 3% on revision of prices of manganese ores, fines

The company has fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from March 01, 2018.
Shares of MOIL added 3.4 percent intraday Thursday on revision of prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products.
The company has fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from March 01, 2018.
The prices of ferro grade, SMGR (Mn 30% & Mn 25%) and chemical grade have been increased by about 10 percent.
Also, the prices of fines have been increased by about 5 percent and continued the discount at 10 percent on the basic price w.e.f. 01.03.2018 of fines namely BGF534, DBF487 and UKF532.
At 09:54 hrs MOIL was quoting at Rs 226.20, up Rs 5.05, or 2.28 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil