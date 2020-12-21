MARKET NEWS

M&M shares slip 2% on tractors' prices hike

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 764.10 and 52-week low Rs 245.80 on 08 December, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 10:46 AM IST
 
 
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price shed more than 2 percent intraday on December 21 after the company announced price hike of its range of tractors.

Company’s farm equipment sector announced that effective January 1, 2021, the company will increase the price of its range of tractors, across models.

This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices, company added.

Details of the price increase across different models will be communicated in due course.

CRISIL has reaffirmed its ratings on the debt instruments and bank facilities of the company:

At 09:57 hrs Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 717.35, down Rs 16.25, or 2.22 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 6.12 percent below its 52-week high and 191.84 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Mahindra & Mahindra
first published: Dec 21, 2020 10:46 am

