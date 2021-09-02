M&M shares slip 2% on production cut due to semiconductor shortage

live bse live

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) share price slipped more than 2 percent intraday on September 2 amid ‘No Production Days’ in its automotive division plants in September 2021 due to shortages in the supply of

The company said that its automotive division continues to face supply shortages of semiconductors, which has got further accentuated due to Covid lockdowns in some parts of the world.

Consequently, the company will be observing ‘No Production Days’ for around 7 days which is estimated to result in a reduction in production volumes of the automotive division by 20-25 percent, the company said in its press release.

The revenue and profitability will be impacted in line with the fall in production volumes. The company is taking various cost optimisation measures to limit the impact, it added.

There will be no material impact of the above event on the XUV7OO production ramp-up and launch plans. The date of commencement of bookings will be announced soon.

The company’s tractor operations, exports, trucks and buses business and 3-wheeler production are unaffected by the above disruption.

However, company's overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+commercial vehicles+exports) for the month of August 2021 stood at 30,585 vehicles.

In the utility vehicles segment, company sold 15786 vehicles and the passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 15973 vehicles in August 2021.

Exports for the month of August 2021 were at 3180 vehicles.

Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 753.05, down Rs 17.10, or 2.22 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 952.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 566 on 08 February, 2021 and 24 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.91 percent below its 52-week high and 33.05 percent above its 52-week low.