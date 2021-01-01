M&M shares jump 3% post December auto sales numbers

live bse live

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) share price added 3 percent intraday on January 1 after the company reported sales number for the month of December 2020.

The company's auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of December 2020 stood at 35,187 vehicles, compared to 39,230 in December 2019.

In the utility vehicles segment, it sold 16,050 vehicles in December 2020, compared to 15,225 vehicles in December 2019, registering a growth of 5%.

The passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 16,182 vehicles in December 2020, a growth of 3% over same period last year.

At 11:59 hrs Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 738.50, up Rs 17.90, or 2.48 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 764.10 and 52-week low Rs 245.80 on 08 December, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.35 percent below its 52-week high and 200.45 percent above its 52-week low.