MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

M&M shares jump 3% post December auto sales numbers

The passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 16,182 vehicles in December 2020, a growth of 3% over same period last year.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) share price added 3 percent intraday on January 1 after the company reported sales number for the month of December 2020.

The company's auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of December 2020 stood at 35,187 vehicles, compared to 39,230 in December 2019.

In the utility vehicles segment, it sold 16,050 vehicles in December 2020, compared to 15,225 vehicles in December 2019, registering a growth of 5%.

The passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 16,182 vehicles in December 2020, a growth of 3% over same period last year.

At 11:59 hrs Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 738.50, up Rs 17.90, or 2.48 percent on the BSE.

Close

M&M

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 764.10 and 52-week low Rs 245.80 on 08 December, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.35 percent below its 52-week high and 200.45 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Mahindra and Mahindra
first published: Jan 1, 2021 12:47 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.