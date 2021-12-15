MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

M&M shares gain 2% after CLSA retains 'buy', raises target price

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 978.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 660 on November 17, 2021 and December 21, 2020

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
 
 
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) share price gained 2 percent intraday to Rs 853.75 on December 15 after research firm CLSA raised the target price with ‘buy’ rating.


The foreign research house has reiterated the ‘buy’ call on Mahindra and Mahindra and raised the target price to Rs 1,220 from Rs 1,090 per share. The sharp turnaround in consolidated earnings and RoE is going to drive re-rating, CLSA feels.


It estimates the consolidated RoE to reach 16 percent by FY23 from 9 percent in FY21 and expects strong growth in core business with 20 percent net profit CAGR over FY22-24.


The firm also estimates that the auto and LCV business will show strong growth in EBIT. It valued the tractor business at Rs 548 per share, UV business at Rs 74 per share and commercial vehicle business at Rs 157 per share.


Close

At 9:43am on December 15, Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 839.70, up Rs 4.90, or 0.59 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 978.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 660 on November 17, 2021 and December 21, 2020, respectively. It was trading 14.22 percent below its 52-week high and 27.23 percent above its 52-week low on Wednesday morning.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Mahindra and Mahindra
first published: Dec 15, 2021 09:58 am

