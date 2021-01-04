M&M share price rises as brokerages maintain 'buy'

Source: Reuters

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) share price rose 1 percent in the early trade on January 4 after broking houses kept a buy rating on the stock.

The company's auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of December 2020 stood at 35,187 vehicles, compared to 39,230 in December 2019.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, company sold 16,050 vehicles in December 2020, compared to 15,225 vehicles in December 2019, registering a growth of 5 percent.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) registered sales of 16,182 vehicles in December 2020, a growth of 3 percent over the same period last year.

Here are the brokerages view on the stock:

Motilal Oswal

Since April 2020, Mahindra & Mahindra has decided to exit five loss-making businesses as part of its decision to exit non-strategic, loss-making businesses. SYMC has been the biggest pain point and filing for bankruptcy is the last option it has to sell it.

The company is the best proxy of a rural recovery in the auto segment, given its strong footing in Tractors and LCVs. For the SUV business, we are not building in any major traction and have not built-in benefits from any upcoming product launches.

While company’s core business would recover faster, its focus on tightening capital allocation could act as a re-rating catalyst. Hence, we see twin levers of EPS growth and re-rating.

The stock trades at implied core P/E of 15x/12.9x FY22E/23E EPS. We maintain buy with a SoTP-based target price of Rs 840 per share (Mar-23E SoTP-based).

Sharekhan

We expect M&M to benefit from its leadership status in the tractor segment, strengthening position in the LCV segment and defending its market share in the highly competitive UV segment. Going ahead, M&M’s strategy revolves around tighter capital allocation, exit from loss-making subsidiaries and focusing on core UV business and emerging EV businesses.

The company has started to take concrete steps to achieve an 18% RoE from all its businesses makes a strong case for re-rating of the stock. Our SOTP-based valuation provides a price target of Rs 872.

The stock is attractively valued with P/E multiple of 17.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9x its FY2023E estimates, and is at a discount to its long-term average multiples. We recommend a Buy on the stock.

ICICIdirect

M&M is a conglomerate with varied business interest. However, the company has now commenced its path on RoE accretion as it realises that healthy capital efficiency is paramount for long term self-sustenance of its business model as well as to create wealth for its shareholders.

In the recent past, M&M has taken the hard calls and we remain constructive on it. We continue to maintain buy rating on M&M with an unchanged target price of Rs 870 valuing it using SOTP valuation methodology.

Prabhudas Lilladher

We expect farm and UV segment volumes to grow at ~ 5% and 9% CAGR over FY21-23E led by new launches. We also built in EBITDA/PAT CAGR of ~ 9%/12% over FY21-23E. M&M+MVML margins expected to remain elevated at 14% over FY22-23E as tractor segment contribution remains elevated at 44% (v/s 37% in FY18-20). We reiterate buy with revised SoTP based price target of Rs 851 (v/s Rs826, largely led by increase in subs value).

At 09:29 hrs, Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 735, up Rs 2.55, or 0.35 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 764.10 and 52-week low Rs 245.80 on 08 December, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.81 percent below its 52-week high and 199.02 percent above its 52-week low.