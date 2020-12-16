MARKET NEWS

M&M share price rises 3% after price hike

Research house Nomura has maintained a 'buy', with the target at Rs 923 per share.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 10:03 AM IST
 
 
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price rose 3 percent in the morning trade on December 16 after the company increased prices of its passenger and commercial vehicles across models.

Effective January 1, 2021, the company will increase the price of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles, the company said in the release. An increase in commodity prices and other input costs necessitated the hike.

The details of the changed prices would be communicated in due course, it added.

Research house Nomura has maintained a "buy" with a target at Rs 923 per share.

SsangYong defaults, the company's  South Korean subsidiary, has defaulted as M&M is committed to not investing. The default indicates that the company was sticking to its commitment and in that sense, we see it as a positive for the company’s shareholders, said Nomura.

The carrying value of SsangYong on the company’s books to be Rs 126 crore. A write-off might be needed if SYMC files for bankruptcy and share sale doesn’t happen.

The current valuation for the core auto business was attractive, Nomura said, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 0918 hours, Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 735.35, up Rs 17.40, or 2.42 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 764.10 on December 8, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 245.80 on March 25, 2020. It is trading 3.76 percent below its 52-week high and 199.17 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Mahindra & Mahindra
first published: Dec 16, 2020 09:26 am

