HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M January sales up 7% at 55,722 vehicles

Its Passenger Vehicles segment sold 23,872 vehicles against 23,686 vehicles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) sold 55,722 vehicles in the month January 2019, a rise of 7 percent compared to 52,063 vehicles sold during January 2018.

The company’s domestic sales was 52,500 vehicles versus 49,432 vehicles in January 2018, a growth of 6%.

Its Passenger Vehicles segment sold 23,872 vehicles against 23,686 vehicles.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 22,625 vehicles versus 21,002 vehicles, a growth of 8%.

In its Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) segment, company sold 849 vehicles for the month. Exports stood at 3,222 vehicles, a growth of 22%.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #Business

