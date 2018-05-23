App
May 23, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MM Forgings gains 5% as board to consider bonus issue on May 28

The board will also consider interim dividend, bonus issue and fund raising in the said meeting.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of MM Forgings gained 5 percent intraday Wednesday as company is going to consider bonus issue on May 28.

A board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on May 28 to consider financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,229 and 52-week low Rs 547 on 01 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.8 percent below its 52-week high and 113.89 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price increased by 92 percent in the last 1 year.

At 11:31 hrs MM Forgings was quoting at Rs 1,170.00, up Rs 60.00, or 5.41 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

