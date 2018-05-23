MM Forgings gains 5% as board to consider bonus issue on May 28

Shares of MM Forgings gained 5 percent intraday Wednesday as company is going to consider bonus issue on May 28.

A board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on May 28 to consider financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

The board will also consider interim dividend, bonus issue and fund raising in the said meeting.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,229 and 52-week low Rs 547 on 01 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.8 percent below its 52-week high and 113.89 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price increased by 92 percent in the last 1 year.

At 11:31 hrs MM Forgings was quoting at Rs 1,170.00, up Rs 60.00, or 5.41 percent on the BSE.

