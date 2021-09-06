MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Sectoral commodity Indices- Opportunities & more' today at 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

M&M Financial Services shares edge higher after disbursements rise in August, global brokerage raises target

CLSA has a buy rating on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 210 from Rs 180 a share. It also raised EPS estimates by 4-9 percent

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Rights issue of Rs 3,088.8 crore will open on July 28, with a price at Rs 50 per share. (Moneycontrol)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Rights issue of Rs 3,088.8 crore will open on July 28, with a price at Rs 50 per share. (Moneycontrol)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price added more than 2 percent in the afternoon session on September 6 after the company reported disbursements of over Rs 2,000 crore for the second successive month in August 2021.

M&M Financial's disbursement for August stood at about Rs 2,150 crore, a 57 percent YoY growth but on a low base in August 2020 which was impacted by the first wave of COVID-19, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The collection efficiency was reported at about 97 percent for August 2021, further improving on 95 percent reported in July 2021 (collection efficiency in April, May and June was 72 percent, 67 percent, 90 percent respectively)," it added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

With the opening of the economy and improved mobility, the company witnessed a "meaningful reduction in the NPA contracts" during the month as customer cash flows improved, the company said. "We believe that this is a very encouraging sign," the firm said.

Close

Related stories

The company expects this downward trajectory to continue in September and in months to come, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 169.05, up Rs 3.80, or 2.30 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 174.30 and an intraday low of Rs 168.15.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 1,140,758 shares, compared to its five-day average of 663,290 shares, an increase of 71.98 percent.

Global research firm CLSA has a "buy" rating on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 210 from Rs 180 a share. It also raised EPS estimates by 4-9 percent, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

" The company had a strong collection efficiency of 97 percent in August and also had some reduction in NPLs. Excess NPL provisions should reverse in H2FY22 and the rest in FY23," the brokerage firm added.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #M&M Financial Services
first published: Sep 6, 2021 02:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.