M&M Financial Services shares edge higher after disbursements rise in August, global brokerage raises target

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Rights issue of Rs 3,088.8 crore will open on July 28, with a price at Rs 50 per share. (Moneycontrol)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price added more than 2 percent in the afternoon session on September 6 after the company reported disbursements of over Rs 2,000 crore for the second successive month in August 2021.

M&M Financial's disbursement for August stood at about Rs 2,150 crore, a 57 percent YoY growth but on a low base in August 2020 which was impacted by the first wave of COVID-19, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The collection efficiency was reported at about 97 percent for August 2021, further improving on 95 percent reported in July 2021 (collection efficiency in April, May and June was 72 percent, 67 percent, 90 percent respectively)," it added.

With the opening of the economy and improved mobility, the company witnessed a "meaningful reduction in the NPA contracts" during the month as customer cash flows improved, the company said. "We believe that this is a very encouraging sign," the firm said.

The company expects this downward trajectory to continue in September and in months to come, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 169.05, up Rs 3.80, or 2.30 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 174.30 and an intraday low of Rs 168.15.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 1,140,758 shares, compared to its five-day average of 663,290 shares, an increase of 71.98 percent.

Global research firm CLSA has a "buy" rating on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 210 from Rs 180 a share. It also raised EPS estimates by 4-9 percent, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

" The company had a strong collection efficiency of 97 percent in August and also had some reduction in NPLs. Excess NPL provisions should reverse in H2FY22 and the rest in FY23," the brokerage firm added.

