Apr 26, 2018 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M Financial Services hits 52-week high post robust Q4 numbers

The company's Q4 (Jan-March) consolidated net profit rose 79.4 percent at Rs 513.1 crore against Rs 286 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services touched a 52-week high of Rs 532, rising 4.8 percent in the early trade on Thursday on the back of robust Q4 numbers.

Revenue was up 17.6 percent at Rs 2,497 crore versus Rs 2,123.1 crore.

The company approved recommendation of a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (i.e. 200 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

At 09:36 hrs Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was quoting at Rs 526.25, up Rs 19.00, or 3.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

