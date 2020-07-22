M&M Financial jumps 10% after stock turns ex-date for rights issue

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price surged 10 percent intraday on July 22 after the stock goes ex-rights today (July 22). The Board of Directors approved 1:1 rights issues at Rs 50 per share.

The stock has already surged over 34 percent in the last 15 days and was trading at Rs 150.25, up Rs 11.35, or 8.17 percent at 10:51 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 152.75 and an intraday low of Rs 134.30.

The record date for the same is July 23, 2020. The rights issue will open on July 28 and close on August 11, 2020. The full amount of the issue price will be payable on application.

Mahindra & Mahindra, the promoter of the company informed the stock exchanges that the loans and investment committee of the Company has approved to subscribe to the equity shares of MMFSL to the full extent of the Company’s rights entitlement.

The board also approved to subscribe to additional shares as well as to any unsubscribed portion of the rights issue, up to the total Issue size of MMFSL subject to compliance of applicable laws including the minimum public shareholding requirements, it said.

The company reported on July 18 that its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 432 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as against Rs 108 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, registering a growth of 300 percent over the same period the previous year.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, M&M Financial has zero promoter pledge with growth in net profit and increasing profit margin QoQ.

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish

