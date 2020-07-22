App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M Financial jumps 10% after stock turns ex-date for rights issue

The record date for the same is July 23, 2020. The rights issue will open on July 28 and close on August 11, 2020. The full amount of the issue price will be payable on application.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price surged 10 percent intraday on July 22 after the stock goes ex-rights today (July 22). The Board of Directors approved 1:1 rights issues at Rs 50 per share.

The stock has already surged over 34 percent in the last 15 days and was trading at Rs 150.25, up Rs 11.35, or 8.17 percent at 10:51 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 152.75 and an intraday low of Rs 134.30.

Capture

Close

The record date for the same is July 23, 2020. The rights issue will open on July 28 and close on August 11, 2020. The full amount of the issue price will be payable on application.

related news

Mahindra & Mahindra, the promoter of the company informed the stock exchanges that the loans and investment committee of the Company has approved to subscribe to the equity shares of MMFSL to the full extent of the Company’s rights entitlement.

The board also approved to subscribe to additional shares as well as to any unsubscribed portion of the rights issue, up to the total Issue size of MMFSL subject to compliance of applicable laws including the minimum public shareholding requirements, it said.

The company reported on July 18 that its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 432 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as against Rs 108 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, registering a growth of 300 percent over the same period the previous year.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, M&M Financial has zero promoter pledge with growth in net profit and increasing profit margin QoQ.

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 11:18 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.