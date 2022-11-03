M&M Fin Services soars on multi-year disbursements

Shares of M&M Financial Services zoomed on November 3 even as the company reported a weak set of earnings numbers for September quarter. The enthusiasm was likely because company also reported massive growth in disbursement taking it to multi year highs.

The stock jumped nearly 8 percent to Rs 208 on the BSE.

The company said its disbursement grew 83 percent year on year (YoY) during the quarter with sequential growth of 25 percent. Loan growth was also a robust 16 percent YoY and 9 percent sequentially.

Its net profit fell 51 percent YoY as it booked an exceptional loss of Rs 54.5 crore towards impairment of investment in Mahindra Ideal Finance (its subsidiary in Sri Lanka), based on assessment of the evolving economic crisis and its effect on currency devaluation.

“While it has exhibited a volatile operating performance and weak asset quality in the past, the various strategic initiatives undertaken by the management, if executed correctly, have the potential to script a credible transformation,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal, in their initial commentary on Q2 numbers.

“A strong liability franchise and deep moats in rural and the semi-urban customer segment positions M&M Financial Services well to reap rewards of the hard work that is currently going into evolving this franchise.”

M&M Financial has not provided any update on the RBI ban on usage of third-party agencies for collections and repossessions. However, it did say that the management has reviewed its hiring process from manpower staffing agencies and migrated 6,000 to its rolls on a fixed-term contract.

Analysts said this action is expected to be cost-neutral. If these migrated employees also include repossession and collection personnel, it can mitigate some of the impact of repossession activities that was seen when the RBI ban came into force, they added.

For October 2022, the company in a separate monthly update said, its total disbursement was approximately Rs 5,250 crore, delivering 97 percent growth over October 2021. The collection efficiency (CE) was at 91 percent for October 2022, similar to the CE reported for October 2021.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.