Missed the 2,000 point Sensex rally on Friday? Here's what to do on Monday

Indian markets witnessed their biggest movement in 10 years following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's mini-Budget, which many D-Street analysts dubbed as a 'Diwali gift' to corporates and investors.

The government slashed the corporate income tax from 30 percent to 22 percent for all companies. Thus, inclusive of cess and surcharges the effective corporate tax rate in India is now 25.17 percent from 35 percent.

This not only results in a 7 percent earnings upgrade for Nifty companies but could also push Nifty EPS in the double-digit territory, experts suggest.

It was a move which no one anticipated. As many as 40 companies on the BSE index rose more than 10 percent on September 20, and few were able to catch the move as most traders were caught on the wrong side of the road.

Well, there is no need to be disappointed if you missed the rally. Experts feel the sentiment is here to stay. The short-covering move, which fuelled Friday's massive rally could well continue onto September 23 (Monday) as well after the GST announcements.

"It was a Diwali gift for corporates and investors from the government. This will help reverse the bearish pessimism in the markets. We expect a huge short covering on Monday (September 23) as well, which will further give a leg up to the rally seen on Friday (September 20)," Vinay Pandit, Head - Institutional Equities, IndiaNivesh told Moneycontrol.

"Earnings for listed entities will move up by 10–20 percent adjusted for the loss of other exemptions. However, while this is a sentimentally positive development, demand improvement is going to be a key factor and challenge for the government especially in autos, consumers and consumer durables, retail, apparels, etc," he said.

Amar Ambani, Senior President, Head - Institutional Equities, YES Securities told Moneycontrol that he expects the Nifty to move towards 12,200 by December 2019, banking on the strength of blue-chip counters.

The announcements made by the Finance Minister are hugely positive for the Indian economy and markets not only in the near term but also from a long-term perspective.

The tax cuts would have a positive impact on earnings trajectory which has been subdued since the last three to four quarters, experts suggest.

"If the investors missed the Friday rally, they can still invest in companies with a strong domestic focus, sound fundamentals and excellent financial track record for the one to two years period for healthy returns," Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

However, analysts do not rule out a possibility of profit-taking at higher levels, but all dips should be used to get into long term bets. The real benefits are yet to be uncovered and thus investors should give time to their investments.

"This is a big change in the game. The market has reacted very positively but I do not think is has digested all the benefit in one go. The real benefit will happen in the long-term, investors must remain positive and invest in a step-like manner for long-term gains," Vinod Nair Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.