Mishra Dhatu touches 52-week high on robust Q2 nos

Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam touched 52-week high of Rs 170.10, rising 17 percent intraday on November 1 the after company reported strong numbers for the September quarter.

The company's Q2FY20 net profit rose 74.5 percent at Rs 35.8 crore against Rs 20.5 crore, while revenue was up 47.8 percent at Rs 170.2 crore versus Rs 115.2 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 52 percent at Rs 53 crore, while margin was up at 31.1 percent.