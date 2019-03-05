Mishra Dhatu Nigam rises 7% on order win worth Rs 475cr

Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam added 7 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company received order worth Rs 475 crore.

The cumulative order booking during the financial year 2018-19 is about Rs 1800 crore.

At 09:28 hrs Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. was quoting at Rs 121.05, up Rs 5.20, or 4.49 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 177 and 52-week low Rs 86.35 on 20 April, 2018 and 04 April, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.61 percent below its 52-week high and 40.19 percent above its 52-week low.