App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mishra Dhatu Nigam rises 7% on order win worth Rs 475cr

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 177 and 52-week low Rs 86.35 on 20 April, 2018 and 04 April, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam added 7 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company received order worth Rs 475 crore.

The cumulative order booking during the financial year 2018-19 is about Rs 1800 crore.

At 09:28 hrs Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. was quoting at Rs 121.05, up Rs 5.20, or 4.49 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 177 and 52-week low Rs 86.35 on 20 April, 2018 and 04 April, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.61 percent below its 52-week high and 40.19 percent above its 52-week low.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.