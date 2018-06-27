App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree shares rise over 2% intraday on reports of promoters selling stake

The software services provider's founders reportedly intend to sell their entire stake in the company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mindtree's stock rose over 2 percent intraday on Wednesday because of a media report saying the company's promoters are in talks to sell their stake.

The stock ended at Rs 974.7 on BSE, up 0.8 percent from its previous close.

Japan's NEC Corp and "a large global private equity fund" are in initial talks to acquire a controlling stake in Mindtree from its founders, Mint reported, quoting two unnamed sources.

The software services provider's founders reportedly intend to sell their entire stake in the company.

But Mindtree clarified to CNBC-TV18 that the reports of its promoters selling stake in the company are completely false.

As at the end of March, the promoter and promoter group held 13.37 percent in the software company.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mindtree

