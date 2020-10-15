Mindtree share price slips 9% ahead of Q2 earnings

Mindtree share price slipped 9 percent intraday on October 15 ahead of its second quarter earnings today.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on October 15 to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020 and to consider declaration of interim dividend, if any amongst other matters.

At 15:20 hrs Mindtree was quoting at Rs 1,429, down Rs 122.90, or 7.92 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,605.45 and 52-week low Rs 675.80 on 14 October, 2020 and 14 November, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.99 percent below its 52-week high and 111.45 percent above its 52-week low.