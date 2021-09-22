Mindtree share price hits 52-week high on expansion in Europe, Asia-Pacific region

live bse live

Mindtree share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,570 intraday on September 22 after the company expanded in Europe and Asia-Pacific with executive appointments to accelerate the next phase of growth.

The company has appointed Klaus Seifert as Head of Strategy for Europe and Chief Business Officer for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH).

Erik Julius Larsen has joined the company as Chief Business Officer for Nordics and Benelux.

Dominic Del Giudice has been appointed as Chief Business Officer for Asia-Pacific.

“We are making sustained investments in Europe and Asia-Pacific as part of our 4X4X4 strategy aimed at strengthening our leadership capabilities and strategic partnerships in these markets to drive superior growth,” said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree.

At 12:22 hrs, Mindtree was quoting at Rs 4,536.65, up Rs 181.45, or 4.17 percent on the BSE.