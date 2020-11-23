PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree share price gains on agreement with Nordex Group

Mindtree has announced a 5-year deal with the Nordex Group as its business transformation partner to "simplify, modernize, and transform its entire IT landscape globally", the company said in an exchange filing.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mindtree share price gained more than 2 percent intraday on November 23 after the company announced a five -year deal with the Nordex Group as its business transformation partner.

The Nordex Group is one of the leading global manufacturers of innovative onshore wind turbine systems, the company said in an exchange filing.

“The scope includes the standardisation and roll out of new projects and operational processes, the consolidation of existing IT services, and the development of a future-ready cloud platform which maintains a robust cybersecurity posture,” said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree.

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 1,390, up Rs 34.25, or 2.53 percent at 12:36 hours. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,397 and an intraday low of Rs 1,361.80.

related news

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge with low debt. FII/FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mindtree

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.