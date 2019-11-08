Mindtree share price dips 1% post CFO resignation

Shares of Mindtree declined more than 1 percent intraday on November 8 after Pradip Kumar Menon, the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, had resigned.

Menon tendered his resignation as he would be pursuing career opportunities outside the company, Mindtree said in a press release.

Menon will be relieved from the services of the company from the close of business hours on November 15, it added.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 996.50 and its 52-week low of Rs 652.50 on April 25 and July 22 respectively.