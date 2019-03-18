Mindtree rises 2% ahead of board meeting to consider buyback

Shares of Mindtree gained more than 2 percent in the early trade on March 18 as company board is scheduled to consider the buyback proposal.

As per company release on BSE, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on March 20 to consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Pursuant to company's code for prevention of insider trading, the trading window of the company will be closed from March 18, 2019 to March 22, 2019 (both the days inclusive) for designated persons.

At 0922 hours, Mindtree was quoting at Rs 958.75, up Rs 12.75, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.