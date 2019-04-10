Mindtree gains as board to consider special dividend on April 17

Shares of Mindtree gains more than 1 percent intraday Wednesday as company is going to consider March quarter results on April 17, 2019.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on April 17 to consider the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, as per company's press release.

The board also consider declaration of interim &/or special dividend, if any and also the recommendation of final dividend, if any.

The record date for payment of interim&/ special dividend, if approved, will be April 27, 2019.

At 11:15 hrs Mindtree was quoting at Rs 971.45, up Rs 11.65, or 1.21 percent on the BSE.

