Mindtree falls 3% after Morgan Stanley puts underweight call post Q2 results

Shares of Mindtree slipped 3 percent in early trade on October 17 after Morgan Stanley put an underweight rating on the stocks after the company reported its September quarter earnings on October 16.

According to Morgan Stanley, the revenue growth is better than expected but the margin was soft, however, it raised the target to Rs 725 from Rs 705 per share.

The research house trimmed its FY20 EPS estimate by 6 percent and FY21 by 2 percent, while margin is expected to improve QoQ in H2.

The upside risks include strong execution and improvement in margin, it added.

Citi has maintained a neutral rating on the stock but raised target price to Rs 765 from Rs 760 per share.

The company has reported a decent Q2 as its revenue growth was ahead while the margin was lower than expected.

Its top client grew 5 percent QoQ. The valuations at 15x FY21e is not cheap in the context of macro concerns, it added.

The company's Q2FY20 consolidated net profit rose 45.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 135 crore, however, on year-on-year basis the profit was declined by 35 percent.

Revenue increased 4.4 percent to Rs 1,914.3 crore, while dollar revenue rose 2.6 percent to $271 million, QoQ.

EBIT for the quarter stood at Rs 177.5 crore, up 51.5 percent, while EBIT margin saw a 290 bps increase to 9.3 percent, QoQ.

The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 (30 percent) per equity share of par value Rs 10 each. The record date for payment of this interim dividend will be October 25.

The company's 12-month attrition rate was at 16.5 percent versus 15.1 percent QoQ.