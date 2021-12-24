MARKET NEWS

Mindteck share price rises 4% on project win from analytical instrument client



Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
 
 
Mindteck share price added 4 percent in the early trade on December 24 after the company announced another project win from a leader of mass spectrometry solutions.

The project encompasses the optimization of application module software as an external module of instrument control and workflow module software, Mindteck said in its press release.

“We are pleased to have an opportunity to help laboratories achieve more efficient performance through the enhancement of our client’s mass spectrometry software suite," said Jacob Pillay, Senior Vice President – Sales (US and Europe) of Mindteck.

“This client is one of the seven analytical instrument industry leaders that we have had the pleasure to work with over the years,” said Anand Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

“It is exciting to witness their continual success in the advancement of life science instrumentation,” Balakrishnan added.

At 09:19 hrs Mindteck (India) was quoting at Rs 163.00, up Rs 3.50, or 2.19 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 182.30 and a 52-week low of Rs 40.10 on 20 December, 2021 and 18 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.59 percent below its 52-week high and 306.48 percent above its 52-week low.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Mindteck
first published: Dec 24, 2021 10:10 am

