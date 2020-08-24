Minda Industries share price slips 4% on weak Q1 results; rights issue to open on Aug 25

Minda Industries share price slipped more than 4 percent in the early trade on August 24 after the company posted weak numbers for the quarter ended June 2020.

The company's rights issue will open on August 25 and the last day for submission of application will be on September 8, 2020.

Rights Entitlements will be credited to eligible investors by August 24 and the trading in Rights Entitlement will begin on August 25.

The company proposed to issued 97,11,739 fully paid equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each under the rights issue.

The company has fixed the issue price at Rs 250 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 248 per share over the face value of Rs 2 per share), which is at 26.8 percent discount to August 21's closing price of Rs 341.50 per share.

The company is planning to raise up to Rs 242,79,34,750 and will issue 1 fully paid-up equity share for every 27 equity shares held by eligible shareholders of the company.

The company posted a loss of Rs 118.3 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 versus a profit of Rs 53.5 crore in the year-ago. Revenue stood at Rs 417.1 crore versus Rs 1,439.7 crore.

At 09:36 hrs Minda Industries was quoting at Rs 332.30, down Rs 9.20, or 2.69 percent on the BSE.