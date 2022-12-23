 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Midcaps vs largecaps: What should investors prefer in 2023?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Dec 23, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST

Despite a lot of froth being taken out in 2022, midcaps are still expensive. The Nifty Midcap 100 is at a significant premium of 30 percent to its long-term average. Analysts, however, expect a correction in midcaps by next year, making valuations more reasonable to buy

Representative image

Year 2022 was a rather sombre year for the markets. After rallying 24 percent in 2021, the Nifty 50 is on track to deliver flat to marginally positive returns this year. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 100 is set to close the year in the red. Its underperformance, compared to the 46 percent rally in 2021, is very stark.

High inflation, tightening monetary conditions and fear of recession in the US and Europe have bogged down equities. Despite this, the Nifty managed to scale past its previous all-time high and touch a new peak of 18,887 on December 1.

On the other hand, the Nifty Midcap 100 is still over eight percent away from the peak of 33,243, hit in 2021.

So, is 2023 set to be the turnaround year for midcaps? Let’s take a look at some data points.

The valuation picture

Despite a lot of froth being taken out in 2022, midcaps are still expensive. While the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 are trading at valuations a tad higher than their 10-year averages, the Nifty Midcap 100 is at a significant premium of 30 percent to its long-term average.