Midcaps have better RoE expansion potential, says Jefferies. Which stocks to bet on?

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

At a price-to-earnings ratio of 24x, the Nifty midcap100 index is now trading at a 14 percent premium to its 5-year average

Midcaps stocks have seen sharp earnings per share (EPS) cuts since April 2022 but their return on equity (RoE) growth potential is better than that of the Nifty stocks, foreign brokerage firm Jefferies has said.

At price-to-earnings ratio of 24x, the Nifty midcap 100 index is now trading at 14 percent premium to its last 5-year average and 35 percent premium to its 10-year average.

"Since April 2022, FY23 EPS cuts have been sharper for Nifty Midcap index at -12 percent against -4 percent for Nifty,” Jefferies said in a recent report. This was on the back of steeper cuts in commodity-led stocks such as HPCL, SAIL and Nalco, it said.

The global meltdown in commodity prices, slowdown in demand amid recessionary fears, elevated input costs and imposition of duties by the government of India crippled the performance of commodities in the quarter gone by.

