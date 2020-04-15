Metropolis Healthcare tumbles 10% as Carlyle eyes exit via block deal

The share price of diagnostic firm Metropolis Healthcare tumbled 10 percent at open on April 15.

Private equity giant Carlyle launched a block deal to near exit the multinational pathology chain owner, sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

Metropolis Healthcare is one of the private diagnostic firms approved by the government for COVID-19 tests.

Carlyle is pressing ahead to sell its shares in the firm through its subsidiary firm CA Lotus Investments, said a source. According to December filings with the exchanges, Carlyle holds a 14.3 percent stake in Metropolis Healthcare . “The size of the proposed deal is $95 mn and around 13 percent equity is likely to be exchanged,” he added.

“The floor price for the transaction is fixed at a 17 percent discount to the last closing share price of Metropolis of Rs 1,337.55 as on 13-April 2020,” added a second source.

Both the sources spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

The share price was quoting at Rs 1,188.90, down Rs 154.45, or 11.50 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,226 and an intraday low of Rs 1,152.50.

The stock was trading with volumes of 7,506,531 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,722 shares, an increase of 201,558.37 percent.