Metropolis Healthcare share price gains 5% on acquiring Hitech Diagnostic Centre

The acquisition is for a consideration to be discharged partly by cash and partly by issuance of equity shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST
 
 
Metropolis Healthcare share price gained 5 percent intraday on January 18 after the company approved the acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic Centre Private Limited.

The board of directors at a meeting gave the nod to acquiring a 100 percent stake of promoters and shareholders in Dr Ganesan’s Hitech Diagnostic Centre Private Limited and its subsidiary.

“In line with the strategy to grow, gain market share and increase B2C revenues in focus cities, we are acquiring Hitech Diagnostic Centre which will strengthen our leadership position in the South India market," said Ameera Shah, Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare.

The acquisition is for a consideration to be discharged partly by cash and partly by the issuance of equity shares of the company.

It approved the issuance of up to 4,95,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a price to be arrived at on the relevant date to the promoters / shareholders of Hitech on a preferential basis for consideration other than cash, subject to shareholders' approval.

The board also increases in limits available with the company to provide loan, guarantee to any person or body corporate or make an investment in any body corporate from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,200 crore, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

"Our objective with the acquisition is to increase our market share in focus cities of Chennai and Bengaluru and become leaders in some tier 2 towns in South India," Shah added.

At 1139 hours, Metropolis Healthcare was quoting at Rs 2,172.60, up Rs 9.30, or 0.43 percent, on the BSE.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Metropolis Healthcare
first published: Jan 18, 2021 12:06 pm

