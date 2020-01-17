App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Metropolis Health gains 2% on stake buy in Shraddha Diagnostic

The company has acquired the stake for a cash consideration of Rs 9.36 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Metropolis Healthcare share price rose 2 percent intraday on January 17 after the company acquired 51 percent stake in Shraddha Diagnostic.

The board of directors at meeting held on January 15 approved the acquisition of Shraddha Diagnostic Centre (I) and the share purchase and shareholders' agreement is executed on January 16, 2020.

The said acquisition does not require government approvals and will get completed within 3 months.

Close

The company has acquired the stake for a cash consideration of Rs 9.36 crore.

At 09:55 hrs, Metropolis Healthcare was quoting at Rs 1,666, up Rs 37, or 2.27 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 10:21 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Metropolis Healthcare

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.