Metropolis Health gains 2% on stake buy in Shraddha Diagnostic

Metropolis Healthcare share price rose 2 percent intraday on January 17 after the company acquired 51 percent stake in Shraddha Diagnostic.

The board of directors at meeting held on January 15 approved the acquisition of Shraddha Diagnostic Centre (I) and the share purchase and shareholders' agreement is executed on January 16, 2020.

The said acquisition does not require government approvals and will get completed within 3 months.

The company has acquired the stake for a cash consideration of Rs 9.36 crore.