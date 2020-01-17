Metropolis Health gains 2% on stake buy in Shraddha Diagnostic

The company has acquired the stake for a cash consideration of Rs 9.36 crore.
Metropolis Healthcare share price rose 2 percent intraday on January 17 after the company acquired 51 percent stake in Shraddha Diagnostic.
The board of directors at meeting held on January 15 approved the acquisition of Shraddha Diagnostic Centre (I) and the share purchase and shareholders' agreement is executed on January 16, 2020.
The said acquisition does not require government approvals and will get completed within 3 months.
At 09:55 hrs, Metropolis Healthcare was quoting at Rs 1,666, up Rs 37, or 2.27 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 10:21 am