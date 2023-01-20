Metro Brands: Strong results, sunny growth prospects

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Posts best-ever quarterly performance Robust store expansion on track Increasing online sales; enhancing accessories business Cravatex business has huge long-term growth potential Metro Brands (MBL; CMP: Rs 875; Market cap: Rs 23,782 crore) has posted a strong set of results in Q3FY23. Contrary to the commentary by various retail companies, which indicated some softening in demand in the post-festive period, MBL witnessed continued strong momentum towards the end of the quarter as well. MBL has a huge runway for growth and it is fast expanding...