    Metro Brands: Is this the right fit for you?

    Metro Brands has a huge runway for growth, given that it can establish its presence in double the cities it currently serves

    Bharat Gianani
    June 06, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
    Metro Brands: Is this the right fit for you?

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Q4 profitability affected by Cravatex acquisition, higher spends Robust store expansion, healthy SSSG to continue FILA performance to improve; strong long-term potential Margin pressures in near term; expect improvement in FY25 Metro Brands' (MBL; CMP: Rs 950; Market cap: Rs 25,815 cr) Q4FY23 profitability was affected by the acquisition of the Cravatex brands, FILA and Proline, as well as higher marketing and advertisement expenditure. MBL has a huge runway for growth, given that it can establish its presence in double the cities it currently serve. The...

