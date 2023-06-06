Metro Brands: Is this the right fit for you?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q4 profitability affected by Cravatex acquisition, higher spends Robust store expansion, healthy SSSG to continue FILA performance to improve; strong long-term potential Margin pressures in near term; expect improvement in FY25 Metro Brands' (MBL; CMP: Rs 950; Market cap: Rs 25,815 cr) Q4FY23 profitability was affected by the acquisition of the Cravatex brands, FILA and Proline, as well as higher marketing and advertisement expenditure. MBL has a huge runway for growth, given that it can establish its presence in double the cities it currently serve. The...