MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Metal stocks tumble on reports that China may allow some stranded Australian coal cargoes amid ban on coal imports

The shipments that could be cleared are those that arrived before a ban on Australian coal went into effect, Bloomberg report quoted a person familiar with the situation.

Sandip Das
January 18, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST

The Indian stock market continues trading in the red with Sensex down 330.78 points or 0.67 percent at 48703.89, and the Nifty falling 115.30 points or 0.8 percent at 14318.40.

The metal space was down over 3 percent and was the underperforming sector on media reports that China is considering allowing some stranded Australian coal cargoes amid ban on coal imports from Australia.

The top losers included Jindal Steel & Power which was down over 5 percent followed by Tata Steel which shed 4 percent. The other losers included JSW Steel, SAIL, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper and Coal India.

Capture

The shipments that could be cleared are those that arrived before a ban on Australian coal went into effect, Bloomberg report quoted a person familiar with the situation.

Close

Related stories

"Deliberations are at an initial stage and any decision would need the approval of more senior Chinese leaders, the person said. The broader prohibition on Australian coal remains in place, and ideally the cargoes would be resold to buyers in other countries," the person was quoted as saying.

The most active metal stock in terms of volume included SAIl where 6,01,76,634 shares were traded.

Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Group, says metal sector will continue to be in a good space as commodity prices rise. With the result season just having started, investors will keep an eye on expectations and if the Budget stands to benefit any of the stocks in any manner.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandip Das
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jan 18, 2021 01:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.