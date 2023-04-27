 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Meta wins back Wall Street with AI promises

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST

Meta is set to add around $60 billion to its market valuation, if premarket gains hold.

Meta

Meta Platforms Inc is a Wall Street darling again.

The company's shares continued their winning streak on Thursday, surging 12% after Meta's focus on AI and cost-cutting cheered investors whose enthusiasm has already helped the social media behemoth nearly double in value this year.

Meta is set to add around $60 billion to its market valuation, if premarket gains hold. The rally also lifted other tech companies from Snap Inc and Pinterest Inc to Amazon.com Inc by as much as 3.3%.

"If you want to be treated and valued like a growth stock, you need growth! And this is precisely what Meta delivered returning to growth … just as questions around a potential recession get louder," Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik said in a note.